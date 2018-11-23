First Look at ‘Lion King’ Released

Posted 9:08 am, November 23, 2018, by , Updated at 09:07AM, November 23, 2018

The first look at the new “Lion King” will make you feel nostalgic.

A trailer has been released and it features a pivotal scene from the Disney film.

At just over a minute and a half, the sneak-peek has stirred plenty of excitement for the live-action remake.

The film will star Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé as Nala, and James Earl Jones, who is reprising his role as Mufasa.

Elton John and Hans Zimmer are also returning to compose music for the movie.

The original “Lion King” was animated and released in 1994.

The new film will be photorealistic, computer-animated and directed by Jon Favreau,

It is scheduled to be released in 2019.

Watch the full teaser trailer below.

