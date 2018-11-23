Despite Sub-Freezing Temperatures, Honesdale Community Turns Out For Annual Santa Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE, Pa. -- St. Nick was spotted Friday night in Honesdale where the community came out in full force to see him.

The borough held its decades-old Santa Parade Friday evening and despite the sub-freezing temperatures, turn out was a success.

Christmas float after Christmas float marched down Main Street in Honesdale to the delight of the crowd that gathered all along it.

This was the borough's annual Santa Parade organized by local radio station Classic Hits 105.3.

But with temperatures dipping below freezing, folks made sure to layer up.

“Thermals, jeans, two shirts and a heavy-duty jacket,” said James McLeary.

“You have to make the best of it, you know, the hat, gloves, it`s what you do,” said Colleen Van Horn.

“Two jackets and snow pants,” said 8-year-old Emilio Hanson.

Parents made sure their littlest ones bundled up.

“Snow pants, a snow coat, hat, gloves, layers, boots, all of the winter stuff,” said Callie McGinnis, who had her baby all snuggling in her stroller.

Even the pets were pampered with stuff to keep them warm.

“Actually, my husband is away right now, he`s not a Steelers fans, now it`s blown,” said Jessica Ellis, who had put a Steelers-themed hat and scarf on their dogs. “So I thought do it before he gets back, because he would not allow me to put Steeler gear on his dog.”

Still, people say they wouldn't miss this for the world.

“Absolutely not,” said Danielle Hanson, pointing to her son Emilio. “Because I know this one's very excited to see Santa.”

People say they actually welcome the colder weather during the Santa Parade because it adds to the fact the holidays are here.

“Sure does, I get excited, I wish it was snowing actually,” laughed Hanson.

After the parade folks gather at Central Park where the festivities continued.

“Three, two, one! Light it up! Merry Christmas!”

The borough's Christmas tree was lit and so was the Christmas star that sits high over Honesdale.

And it wouldn't be a Santa Parade without getting to tell Santa your Christmas wish.