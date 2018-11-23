Christmas Light Show On at Nag Aug Park in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. - “One, two, three!”

And with that Nag Aug Park in Scranton was switched into holiday mode.

A crowd gathered with Scranton Mayor Bill Courtright as the Christmas lights were flipped on Friday night.

Young cousins Felix and Angelina got the honors.

They're the grandchildren of Carol Oleski, a former Scranton School Board member who lost her battle to cancer in October.

And a long-time volunteer at the light show.

“The reason why I did the lights and none of them did is because my grandma died but she plays with lights a lot so that's maybe how I got to do the lights,” said Oleski’s grandson Felix Tejada.

“Loved the Christmas lights, she’s volunteered so many times over at the end of the show to pass out the flyers for the city, she was so bad into the city,” said Oleski’s daughter Katrina Oleski.

The light show at Nay Aug Park in Scranton will be on display every night from 5 p.m. to 9 pm.