× Working in the Cold on Thanksgiving

SOUTH MONTROSE, Pa. — Crews working on a stretch of Route 29 in South Montrose came prepared to be outside in Thanksgiving Day’s single-digit temperatures.

“You got to wear lots and lots of layers. I’ve got pants on, bibs on, long johns. I’ve got a long john top, an insulated shirt, a sweatshirt. hats, hoodies. I’m just bundled,” said Amy Shreve, a flagger with United Traffic Control.

And all this work in the freezing cold weather stems from a much warmer time when the area was flooding this summer.

“This is an emergency flood repair project for the department of transportation. With such tight deadlines on the project, it doesn’t allow us or afford us to take days off so we’re trying to get ahead here take advantage of the day,” said Robert Hivner of Kriger Construction.

But there is one rule for the crew – no complaints. Despite the cold weather, they all had sunny attitudes.

“We’re thankful every day to be in this great country. We’re thankful to work for an organization like Kriger and the weather is just the weather,” said Hivner.

“Right now it’s beautiful compared to this morning. It was very cold this morning,” said Rick Mataous.

The crew started early so they could be home with family by the afternoon for a warm meal.

“Eventually going to go home to the family and have some turkey,” said Mataous.

The job isn’t finished just yet, this crew will be back soon no matter how cold it gets.