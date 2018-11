× Two Car Crash in Lackawanna County Sends One to the Hospital

SCRANTON, Pa. — A crash sent one person to the hospital in Lackawanna County on Thanksgiving morning.

Two cars collided just before 8 a.m. Thursday morning at the intersection of Birney Avenue and Davis Street in Scranton.

One person was taken to the hospital but there is no word on the extent of their injuries after the crash in Lackawanna County.