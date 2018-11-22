× Thanksgiving with Friends in Lycoming County

HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — A full plate of food at a table filled with friends.

“Turkey, filling, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, and some delicious pecan pie,” Larry Smith said.

Thanks to donations from the community and from businesses, Friends Church in Hughesville opened its doors for its 8th annual Thanksgiving holiday meal. Larry Smith and about 300 other people decided to spend a part of their holiday together.

“We didn’t want to be here by ourselves, so we know everybody here. We like coming to church here also when we can. It’s nice to be with everybody here,” Smith said.

Many people still want to have that Thanksgiving meal at home, so the church is providing takeout and delivery.

“We deliver to the elderly at Park Place and Broadway Apartments. Anyone that calls that’s a shut-in that can’t get here we take and bring it to them,” Candy Nearhoof said.

Barbara wood lives in Muncy. With this Thanksgiving meal to go. She can bring the holiday to her friends in picture rocks.so they don’t have to cook.

“No, we don’t. That’s why we are so thankful. It’s a way that we can still celebrate this wonderful holiday that our nation has given to us,” Barbara Wood said.

“It’s such a blessing to meet the people. To cook and serve and just bless people on Thanksgiving,” said Nearhoof.

As long as they continue to come friends church in Hughesville plans to have a meal ready for the community on Thanksgiving.