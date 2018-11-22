Callers took time out from preparing their holiday meals to phone Talkback 16. Some callers are upset about state lawmakers getting a 1.6% pay raise in December. We begin with other callers who are angry about a Walmart in Schuylkill County that is enforcing company policy and moving Toys for Tots bins outside the store.
Talkback 16: Toys for Tots Bins, Pay Raise for State Lawmakers
-
Talkback 16: Political Process
-
Talkback 16: Wintry Weather, Storm Preps
-
Talkback 16: Helping a Pug, Yucktober
-
Talkback 16: Wet Weather, Dead Ducks
-
Talkback 16: Honesdale Star and Cross Controversy
-
-
Talkback 16: Violence and Hatred
-
Talkback 16: School Mold, Rushing Holidays, Anchor Vacation Days
-
Talkback 16: Rain, Rain, Go Away
-
Talkback 16: Shawn Christy, Aquarium in Scranton
-
Talkback 16: Building Collapse, Political Ads, Bloomsburg Fair Weather
-
-
Talkback 16: Women’s Movement, Joe Paterno, Football Injury
-
Talkback 16: Scranton School District, Flooding, Politicians
-
Talkback 16: Forecasts, No Feedback