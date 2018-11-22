× Power to Save: Gobbling Down the Leftovers

WAYMART, Pa. — Turkey sandwiches are a post-Thanksgiving staple. How much of that same old thing can you really eat though?

Newswatch 16 went to Gravity Restaurant in Waymart to get some fresh ideas.

“Instead of getting rid of those scraps think about how you could make a soup with it because a lot of the best soups are made from scraps,” said Cliff Krhakovich, owner of Gravity Restaurant.

Don’t stop with just your standard turkey soup either.

“Believe it or not I’ll actually take our stuffing and put it into that mixture and it actually thickens things up almost like a chowder,” said Krhakovich.

“The possibilities are endless as long as you have a decent imagination,” said Robert Novello, head chef at Gravity Restaurant.

Newswatch 16 went in the kitchen to get a fresh take on that old standby turkey sandwich.

“I always think about growing up with my grandma and all her cooking and I try to grow from there. Make it my own,” said Novello.

We whipped together a turkey leftover panini on cauliflower flatbread.

“This is a gluten-free cauliflower crust flatbread. Completely gluten free, made of cauliflower, and I think it tastes wonderful,” said Novello.

Pile on your turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and mashed potatoes then put your flatbread on a pre-heated grill.

“Weight it down a little bit so it gets a nice char on it,” said Novello.

Cook it for two to three minutes then give it a flip.

Grill the other side for another two to three minutes, cut it in half, plate it and you’re ready to eat.