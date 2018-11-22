The No. 14 Montoursville football team sets a goal every year to have a practice on Thanksgiving Day. With a district championship, that goal was achieved this season. The Warriors practiced on Thanksgiving as they prepare for No. 3 Scranton Prep in the PIAA Class "AAA" Playoffs.
Montoursville Warriors Enjoy Practicing on Thanksgiving
