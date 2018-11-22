Lions Club in Lackawanna County Delivers More Than 200 Thanksgiving Meals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHBALD, Pa. -- The Eynon-Archbald Lions Club packaged and delivered more than 200 Thanksgiving meals this year, its most ever.

"It brings a lot of people gathering together to do something good on Thanksgiving day. We have children that are learning a good lesson about giving to others, and to see what it is like to knock on the door and hand them a free meal for someone who couldn't prepare it themselves," said Karen Rapoch.

The Lions Club tells Newswatch 16 it works with churches in Lackawanna County to find families in need.