Lions Club in Lackawanna County Delivers More Than 200 Thanksgiving Meals

Posted 6:52 pm, November 22, 2018, by , Updated at 07:12PM, November 22, 2018

ARCHBALD, Pa. -- The Eynon-Archbald Lions Club packaged and delivered more than 200 Thanksgiving meals this year, its most ever.

"It brings a lot of people gathering together to do something good on Thanksgiving day. We have children that are learning a good lesson about giving to others, and to see what it is like to knock on the door and hand them a free meal for someone who couldn't prepare it themselves," said Karen Rapoch.

The Lions Club tells Newswatch 16 it works with churches in Lackawanna County to find families in need.

