Hot Holiday Toys: The Big Sellers This Season

Posted 4:06 am, November 22, 2018, by , Updated at 04:05AM, November 22, 2018

The holiday hustle is kicking into high gear on this Thanksgiving.

Many stores are gearing up for shoppers on Thursday, Nov. 22, and Black Friday, Nov. 23.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey checked out some of the most popular picks in the toy aisle on Thursday.

Ryan teamed up with workers and young toy testers at Kmart in Edwardsville.

The toy big sellers this season range from "Baby Alive Dolls" to "Teddy Ruxpin."

The National Retail Federation predicts that consumers will dish out more dough this holiday season compared to last year.

People are expected to spend around $1,007.24 vs. last year's $967.13. That is up 4.1 percent.

To see more spending trends this season, head here.

