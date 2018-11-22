Does It Really Work: Extreme Wall Climber

The Extreme Wall Climber from Shaper Image are gravity-defying RC cars that come with a tiny built-in vacuum that allows it to stick to walls and ceilings. Now you can have races that start on the floor and spread to walls, ceilings and windows. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?
