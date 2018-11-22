Bargain Seekers Battle Bitter Cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. -- Turn out for early Black Friday shopping was as good as the turkey we all had for dinner.

It appears that the one thing that can beat the bitter cold, is a big bargain.

The lines were up hours before the opening of Target and Best Buy as those seeking sales braved the bitter cold.

It`s now a common occurrence on Thanksgiving to not wait until Friday to do some Black Friday shopping and these tough birds weren't going to let a little chill in the air stop them from getting their high priced items on the cheap.

Of course, knowing just how cold it was going to be and just how long they'd be in line, many came prepared.

"I got a sweatshirt, two sweatshirts, big hunting jacket, I don't hunt, I can't hunt even if I wanted to, this is for my supposed to go around my ears but I put it on my face," said Bob Acobe of Eynon.

However, some did succumb to mother nature.

"This is the first and the last time that I'm doing this. They only get one out of me, that's it, first and last, it's too cold," said Steven Harrison of Carbondale.

Best Buy will close at 1 a.m. Friday morning and reopen at 5 a.m., a few hours later.