× Annual Turkey Trot Takes Off in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Bundled up and bearing the cold, hundreds of people waited in line outside in Williamsport on Thanksgiving morning.

No, it’s not for an early Black Friday sale.

They’re gearing up for the second annual Turkey Trot in Williamsport.

“Oh, it’s perfect. I love the cold. It makes it so much better for running,” said Simeon Krizan of Loyalsock Township.

With temperatures in the teens, not everyone agreed with Simeon Krizan, even the pooches were wearing pullovers.

“It is too cold this morning. It’s a little bit of a struggle. I have vaseline on my face. Try to keep warm in different ways, but I’m excited,” said Phil Krizan.

Most everyone Newswatch 16 spoke with was excited.

People even dressed up for the occasion.

With nearly 500 runners this Thanksgiving Day 5k organized by a business in Williamsport seemed to draw a few colorful characters.

While this event is a fun event for family and friends on Thanksgiving it’s also a way to give back to the community.

“We are actually donating a portion of the proceeds back to the salvation army for their food bank,” said Richard Barto of Integrity Racing.

“It’s a holiday tradition that I always do. Lets me have a couple extra peices of pie later on,” said Geoffrey MacArthur of Lewisburg.

The organizers with Integrity Racing hope to hold the Turkey Trot again next year.