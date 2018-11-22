× A Need To Serve: Hundreds of Thanksgiving Meals Are Served In Monroe County

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Plates were filled with turkey, sweet potatoes and green beans. With a written note attached, hundreds of plates were loaded into a van outside the Light of the World Church near Stroudsburg.

Members were preparing to deliver them to families in need on Thanksgiving.

“Every year we come out my mom usually nudges us to come out here but it brings me a lot of joy. It is one of my Thanksgiving traditions,” said Patricia Deans.

For more than 10 years, Light of The World Church has been giving out Thanksgiving meals, this year the goal was to reach 400 people.

Pastors Aneglo Pierri and Bob Morales helped carve the turkeys.

“Serving is probably the biggest part of any church, Christ came and when Jesus came he did not come to serve he came to be served. We follow his example,” said Senior Pastor Angelo Pierri of Light Of The World Church.

Once the boxes were filled members went out to hand deliver Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

“I have only been here for a year I have never had this and I am just so appreciative of what they do out here,” said Robert Smalls.

“I fell short of getting a turkey and these guys know me and they asked how many I needed and now I have them. It is a great thing to do and I am grateful for them,” said Lee Rutledge.

“God can use anything to show his love even a turkey dinner even mashed potatoes god can show his love and when people get these meals that they see Christ and know that they are loved,” said Pastor Pierri.