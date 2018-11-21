× Thanksgiving Travelers Clogging Highways in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Millions of drivers are expected to hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday and some of that traffic will move through the Poconos.

A lot of drivers we spoke to say they decided to hit the road early, not only to beat traffic, but also to beat any snow squalls that may be headed our way.

The rest area near Tannersville was busy with people pulling over to stretch their legs and take a break from traveling.

Steve Sutton and his wife had been on the road for a few hours. They are headed from their home in Ontario to New Jersey for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“It’s not too bad right now,” Sutton said. “Most of it was just snow for us but I guess it’s building and as soon as we get there, we will be better off.”

According to AAA, more than 54 million Americans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving and that is the most since 2005.

Some travelers say they started their trek a little early because they wanted to beat traffic others say they wanted to beat any snow squalls that might be headed our way.

“Oh, yes, I wanted to miss the flurries. I didn’t want any of that,” said Dixie Poraczki of Meadville.

Some travelers we spoke to say because gas prices are so low, they figured there might be more drivers out on the road.

“Oh, yeah, they are low, definitely. Not as low as Ohio but low. It definitely helps. It was a good surprise,” Chris Poraczki of Saegertown said.

While a lot of people are coming into the Poconos to stay at the resorts, a lot of travelers we spoke to were headed to the New Jersey and New York areas to visit family.

Some people were surprised to see so many drivers on the road already.

“Usually, we come down on Tuesday but we had to stay so we came down today but we won’t do that again,” Sutton said.

AAA also predicts that travel times in places such as New York City could take four times longer than a normal trip.

41.045838 -75.247906