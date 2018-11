Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Two soldiers from our area are back home in time to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends.

They arrived at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

Sgt. Russell Lamonica served with the Army for the last 11 months in Kuwait.

Lt. Col. Will Laverty from Pocono Pines spent 11 months in Bahrain with other National Guard troops.