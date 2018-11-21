× Slime Time at Carbon County School

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — The long holiday weekend got off to a slimy start at a school in Carbon County Wednesday. Students made a mess of their teachers and principal, and raised some money for their community, too.

Kindergarten through third graders raised almost $3,000 in one week to give back to their community, the same community that helped them get a new playground last year. The incentive? At the end, they got to slime their teachers.

“For the community,” Kindergartner Matthew Dematto explained.

“So other companies can have money, like for charity,” 3rd grader Chase Haubner added.

Students seemed most delighted to slime their gym teacher.

“Being the gym teacher has its perks. They like to abuse the gym teacher in a fun way all the time. Last year they shaved my head and my goatee, it`s just fun the kids enjoy it,” said Mr. Fritz Herling.

The class that raised the most money got the best prize; every single student slimed the principal.

“Great, because we slimed Mr. Palazzo,” Dematto said.

“I think it was fun, especially when Mr. Palazzo went,” said Haubner.

“Rally the kids. Get them excited to be apart of the school, build the school culture. We`re really fortunate to have a great school culture. The teachers go out of their way to make the kids feel super special all the time.” said Principal Robert Palazzo.

The students donated the money to organizations important to the school. Those organizations included three of the community’s volunteer fire companies, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the Guardian Angel Recovery House, and the Panther Valley High School Future Business Leaders of America. Each organization was presented with a check Wednesday.

“They`re excited just to bring in money. The change, the pennies, the nickels, the dimes, the quarters, that`s exciting for them too, and just knowing Mr. Palazzo was getting slimed,” said Bertha Shreffler, a volunteer for the assembly.

“It`s amazing because a lot of our families don`t have the most money at times. They are giving their kids money to donate to these charities. It`s very cool to see families and guardians show their kids that it’s important to give to charity,” Principal Palazzo said.