WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- There's new police chief in the city of Wilkes-Barre.

Joseph Coffay was sworn in as the new chief of police Wednesday morning at Wilkes-Barre City Council chambers by Mayor Tony George.

He replaces Marcella Lendacky, who stepped down earlier this year. Lendacky served as Wilkes-Barre chief of police for three years.