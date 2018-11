Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man is dead after his car struck a flatbed truck Wednesday morning in Susquehanna County.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Route 29 south of Montrose.

State police say the car was heading south when it ran into the side of a flatbed tractor-trailer pulling out of a driveway.

The driver of the big rig was not hurt.

Troopers are investigating what led to the crash.