Luzerne County D.A.: No Wrongdoing in Inmate Death Case

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — An investigation into the death of an inmate earlier this year inside the Luzerne County Correctional Facility found no wrongdoing by authorities at the jail, according to the district attorney’s office.

Shaheen Mackey, of Berwick, died in June after what prison officials call a “scuffle.” He died after two days on life support.

Mackey was in the Luzerne County facility after a PFA violation.

The investigation into Mackey’s death showed that he died from heart failure after a sudden, violent outburst inside the jail.

The D.A. said the investigation did not reveal any criminal acts or wrongdoing by any of the officers involved.