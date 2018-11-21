Lackawanna Trail Heads To Northern Lehigh To Face Halifax In State Quarterfinals

Lackawanna Trail Head Football coach Steve Jervis is impressed with his opponent this week. Halifax comes out of District III and has a lot of talent on offense. Trail defeated Tri-Valley last Saturday night at Scranton Memorial Stadium to reach the PIAA "A" State Quarterfinals.
