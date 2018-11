× Free Washes at Laundry Room of Milton for Thanksgiving

MILTON, Pa. — The Laundry Room of Milton is saying thank you to its customers on Thanksgiving and hopes to save people some money.

From 9 p.m. Wednesday until 9 p.m. Thursday, laundry is free. All washers and dryers are free for 24 hours as a way to say thank you to customers for supporting the business throughout the year.

The facility on Route 405 in Milton provided the same offer last year.