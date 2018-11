Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Hundreds of people lined up along North Washington Avenue in Scranton Wednesday to receive all the things they need to prepare a Thanksgiving meal for their family, including a turkey.

The line wrapped around the block at the Scranton Cultural Center for the annual Family to Family food basket giveaway.

The Friends of the Poor have organized the holiday giveaway to help less fortunate families in our area for more than 30 years.

