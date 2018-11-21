× A Jolly Jaunt: Speedo Run Coming To Berwick

Santa, speedos, and struttin’ for a cause!

It’s the mix making up a holiday weekend tradition in Columbia County.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the event on Wednesday morning.

The 10th annual “Speedo Run For The Cause” takes to the streets of Berwick this Saturday afternoon on November 24, 2018.

The race starts at 1 p.m.

Registration gets underway at 11 a.m. at the Berwick Elks at 117 West 2nd Street.

CLICK HERE to sign up ahead of time and for more information! It’s $25.00 to register in advance and $30.00 the day of the event. Head here for the event Facebook page.

Organizers say money raised from the “Speedo Run For The Cause” supports various community charities which include:

(1) 50% to “For the Cause” Food Program.

(2) 25% to “Susan Komen Foundation.”

(3) 25% to “Volunteers in Medicine. ”

Also on Newswatch 16, Ryan and the race event volunteers spotlighted Berwick’s Teen Center and highlighted how the nonprofit helps area students which includes after school meals.

Learn how to connect with the Teen Center in Berwick and support the facility at this link!