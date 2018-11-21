(13-0) Valley View Meets Imhotep Charter In The AAAA State Quarterfinals

In 2017 it was a 41-0 victory for Imhotep Charter over Valley View. The Cougars are playing Imhotep again this season on Saturday at Northern Lehigh at 1pm.  Valley View comes into this game after capturing the District II AAAA title game on Sunday when they defeated Dallas at home. Newswatch 16 sports talked with a few players and head coach George Howanitz on Tuesday before their practice.

