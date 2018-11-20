Woman Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter in Infant’s Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- A woman is locked up on involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the death of a 7-month-old child in Hazleton.

Hazleton police were called to a home on North Laurel Street just after midnight Monday for a report of an unresponsive infant.

According to police, Anyi Paola Medina-Arias, of Hazleton, placed her finger, which was contaminated with a controlled substance, into the infant's mouth, causing the baby's death.

Medina-Arias was charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children, possession of drug paraphernalia, and false reports to law enforcement. She is locked up without bail in the Luzerne County jail.