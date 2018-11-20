× Teen with Cerebral Palsy Helping to Collect Soda Tabs for Ronald McDonald House

OVERTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The priceless smile on Floyd Bacorn’s face says it all. The 18 year old from Overton Township near Towanda has cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy. He does not talk, but his ear to ear grin and endless energy speaks volumes. That smile? It can certainly light up a room.

“He’s more than my best friend,” Floyd’s mother Amy Manuel said. “He’s almost like my companion.”

Because of her son’s condition, Manuel cares for her son 24/7. Through three surgeries for Floyd and all of life’s challenges, the mother and son maintain an unbreakable bond.

In my own mind, I figured that God gave me this child for a reason,” Manuel said. “He put him here with me for a reason. I do everything in my power every day to make sure he’s well taken care of.”

For the past several years, Floyd, Amy, and a few other family members have been collecting thousands and thousands of soda tabs. It’s a hobby started by Floyd’s late grandmother that has now really taken off.

The family plans on donating tubs of tabs to the Ronald McDonald House in Danville to help other children in need. The money raised from recycling the aluminum tab’s help offset the house’s expenses.

“It breaks your heart to see, especially, the kids with cancer, the ones fighting for their lives to survive,” Manuel said. “It means a lot to me to be able to help them to give them money towards their surgeries or any type of care that they may made.”

Amy says they plan on dropping off and donating the tabs by the end of the year.