Talkback 16: Gerry’s Journey, GoFundMe, Positive News

Posted 6:34 pm, November 20, 2018, by , Updated at 04:54PM, November 20, 2018

Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include Gerry Ayers, who lost his battle with cancer over the weekend but he wanted his story told, GoFundMe scams, a message for one of our meteorologists and his affinity for snow, and our effort to show you more positive stories.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s