Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include Gerry Ayers, who lost his battle with cancer over the weekend but he wanted his story told, GoFundMe scams, a message for one of our meteorologists and his affinity for snow, and our effort to show you more positive stories.
Talkback 16: Gerry’s Journey, GoFundMe, Positive News
-
Talkback 16: Wintry Weather, Storm Preps
-
Talkback 16: Violence and Hatred
-
Talkback 16: Rain, Rain, Go Away
-
Talkback 16: Animal Abuser, Armed Robberies, Treasure Hunter
-
Talkback 16: Cosby, Roadwork, Bloomsburg Fair
-
-
Talkback 16: Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh’s Testimony
-
Talkback 16: Roundabouts, Armpit Sniffers, Sharp Dressed Men
-
Talkback 16: Wet Weather, Dead Ducks
-
Talkback 16: Tornadoes, Probation for Former Funeral Director
-
Talkback 16: Rain and Roundabouts
-
-
Talkback 16: Political Process
-
Talkback 16: Birthright Citizenship, Weekend Talkback
-
Talkback 16: Snow Thrower or Snow Blower?