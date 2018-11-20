Students with Special Needs Cook Thanksgiving Dinner for Elementary Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Students and administrators in Lackawanna County sat down to an early Thanksgiving feast on Tuesday.

A special needs class at Abington Heights Middle School prepared lunch for elementary students as a way of giving back for Thanksgiving.

"My seven students made all of the food that you see prepared today, and by them working together and following the rules that we worked on so hard for so long all year, just makes me so proud of them and they continue to make me so proud every single day," said teacher Angela Montagna.

The middle school students prepared and cooked the food themselves Monday ahead of Tuesday's dinner.