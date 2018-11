Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Structural engineers scaled the side of Scranton City Hall on Tuesday.

The workers were checking the structural integrity of the building's tower.

The building was constructed in the late 1800s.

City officials say the tower, and most of the exterior of city hall, have never been renovated.

The city is planning a full-scale renovation in the coming years, and this inspection was one of the first steps in the process.