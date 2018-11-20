State Investigators Raid Scranton School District Offices

State Investigators Raid Scranton School District Offices

Posted 10:24 am, November 20, 2018, by , Updated at 10:57AM, November 20, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. — State officials are conducting a raid at Scranton School District offices in the city.

Investigators from the state police and the Pennsylvania attorney general’s offices are in the district transportation offices on North Washington Avenue.

The former fleet manager for the district has been charged with overbilling the district. There is no word if today’s activity is related to that investigation.

Developing story; check back for updates.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment