State Investigators Raid Scranton School District Offices

SCRANTON, Pa. — State officials are conducting a raid at Scranton School District offices in the city.
Investigators from the state police and the Pennsylvania attorney general’s offices are in the district transportation offices on North Washington Avenue.
The former fleet manager for the district has been charged with overbilling the district. There is no word if today’s activity is related to that investigation.
Developing story; check back for updates.
1 Comment
lickerblisters
Here we go again! Scranton, Pa……the most corrupt city in the world!