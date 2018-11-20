State Investigators Raid Scranton School District Offices

PSP and State AG’s Office raiding the Scranton School District Administration Building. Agents & Troopers are in the transportation office. @wnep pic.twitter.com/wx7YC5SVfG — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) November 20, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. — State officials are conducting a raid at Scranton School District offices in the city.

Investigators from the state police and the Pennsylvania attorney general’s offices are in the district transportation offices on North Washington Avenue.

The former fleet manager for the district has been charged with overbilling the district. There is no word if today’s activity is related to that investigation.

Agents signed into the building and under the “reason for visit” they listed the names of the transportation director and school board secretary. @wnep — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) November 20, 2018

Developing story; check back for updates.