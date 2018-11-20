Marywood hosted Scranton in D3 Women's college basketball. Lady Royals improved to 3-0 on the season with a 68-47 win.
Scranton @ Marywood Women’s basketball
-
All-American Guard Bridgette Mann Out Of Wallenpaupack Leads The Lady Royals
-
Widener @ Scranton Men’s basketball
-
University of Scranton Lacrosse Clinic
-
Marywood Hosts Leadership Conference for Students
-
Marywood’s ‘Open Van’ Ready to Roll
-
-
Marywood Rescinds Honors Given to Bishop Timlin
-
Concerned Residents Pack Zoning Board Hearing over Proposed Plans for Former School
-
‘Socktober’ – Collecting Kindess for Neighbors in Scranton
-
Opposition to Renovate Former School for the Deaf Grows
-
Santa Parade 2018: Line-up Announced For This Weekend
-
-
Binghamton vs Misericorida Men’s basketball
-
Dunmore Heads Into The State Playoffs With Some Momentum
-
Soccer Tournament Continues in Memory of High School Athlete