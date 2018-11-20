Resorts Book for Thanksgiving in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. -- Trays and trays of fresh vegetables are being chopped into little pieces by chefs at Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort near Marshalls Creek. The crew is gearing up to feed more than 700 people on Thanksgiving Day.

Chef Dean Gardner says his cooks are prepared.

"It's an exciting time of year because we are center stage. It's all about the food. It's not one of those holidays where the food takes a back seat to everything else, other events of the day. It's all about the food, and it's all about us," said Gardner.

All the fixings of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, plus soups, salads, and more are on the menu.

Marketing directors say this is actually the first year they had to cut off buffet reservations because they are fully booked.

"Oh, it's awesome. We are a family-oriented resort so it's great that everyone wants to come here and they think of us for those family traditions," said Nicole Althousegarced, Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort.

Great Wolf Lodge is another place expected to have a very busy Thanksgiving weekend. Some people we spoke to say that's because it's very cold outside and nice and warm inside.

"We are sold out the entire weekend, and I think a big part of it is because it's so cold outside, and we have guaranteed weather here, so everyone comes," said Bill Colavito, Great Wolf Lodge.

The resort in Pocono Township also puts on a Thanksgiving Buffet. Guests say it's great to have a place like this to spend the holiday.

"I think it's awesome. A lot of time a lot of families don't get the chance to spend it with their whole families, so they still get that dinner and that comradery and all that stuff. I think it's awesome," said Chris Welsh, Maryland.

Managers at both Shawnee and Great Wolf Resorts advise people without reservations to call ahead and check availability before stopping by.