Renovated Church for Sale in Nanticoke

NANTICOKE, Pa. — An old church in Nanticoke that has been renovated into a home is for sale.

On top of the hill on Pine Street in Nanticoke, sits the old St. Joseph’s Church.

“It was a real nice church,” Robert Sellon of Nanticoke said. “It was real convenient for us, of course, because it was right across the street.”

It now has a “for sale” sign outside. If you’re interested in buying it, what’s inside may not be what you expect. The church has been renovated.

Realtor Mark Nicholson said he has a lot of fun showing the place.

“(Prospective buyers) don’t want to leave,” Nicholson said. “The showings are lengthy and that’s fine with us. We don’t mind being here.”

The church closed in 2004. The owners bought it and then started renovating it a year later. They’ve lived in Nanticoke for years.

“They have another place in Florida,” Nicholson said. “They’re getting up there in years and they’ll just probably stay down there most likely.”

The church is more than 100 years old. It still has its original stained glass windows and wood floors, but has an upgraded kitchen and other amenities. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

“Renovating a building of this sort made perfect sense to them,” Nicholson said. “They felt if they started from scratch and tried to duplicate it, with the 16 foot ceilings, they would be spending considerably more on it, too.”

People we spoke with in the area are happy to see such an old church get new life.

“I think it would be something,” Kaitlyn Priore of Nanticoke said. “Maybe make a difference around here.”

If you’re interested in buying the church, check out the listing here.