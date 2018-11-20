× Prepping Pies for Thanksgiving

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Long before the sun comes up at Miller’s Orchards Farm Market, work is underway in the kitchen.

The final few days before Thanksgiving are all about mixing, kneading, rolling and baking pies.

“It’s a marathon. We go ahead and just prepare as much as we possibly can, but it really comes down to like 2 days of baking, so, it’s hardcore,” laughed Amber Peregrim of Miller’s Orchards.

They have more than 550 pie orders to fill for Thanksgiving and they are making a few hundred more for people who did not order ahead of time.

There is apple, which is the most popular, apple crumb, pumpkin, pecan, blueberry and more.

Robin Peregrim has been doing this for 26 years.

Her daughter and daughter-in-law help, too.

She calls this a family affair.

“They crank out pies and they’re having a lot of fun, they’re laughing, I don’t know if they’re laughing at me or laughing at someone else, but it is. My husband was actually helping peel apples last night, everybody jumps in and does whatever needs to be done,” she said.

People at Miller’s say they get more and more pie orders every Thanksgiving, but in the spirit of the holiday, it’s something they’re really grateful for.

“I think I feel blessed I can get up in the morning and come and do this. A lot of people aren’t able to do that so I try to look at it that way and say when you’re tired, at least you’re still moving,” said Robin Peregrim.

