More Sex Charges against Teacher in Monroe County

Posted 11:22 am, November 20, 2018, by

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- More students are accusing a teacher of inappropriate contact at a school in the Poconos.

Five more alleged victims, all female, have come forward saying Jonathan Smith, 26, of Blakeslee, had sexual contact with them while he was a teacher at PA Treatment and Healing (PATH) School near Marshalls Creek.

Smith was originally charged last month with sexual assault and corruption of minors for touching another student.

Smith is currently in custody at the Monroe County Correctional Facility.

1 Comment