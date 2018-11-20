After going 2-8 last season, the Montoursville football team will play Scranton Prep in the 'AAA' Quarterfinals. Prep may be favored, but the Warriors avenged a 52-26 loss to Danville in week seven, by dumping Danville 32-0 last week.
Montoursville football
-
Danville vs Montoursville football
-
Danville football preview for Montoursville
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #13 11-10-2018
-
Super 16: 2018 Football Countdown Rankings
-
High School Football Schedule Week #12 2018
-
-
Scranton Prep and Lakeland preview
-
This Week on Coaches Corner: Your Booster Stand Food; Central Columbia; Deep Into District 4; You Almost Guessed The Only Upset!
-
This Week on Coaches Corner: Playing the Weather; Wallenpaupack; Montoursville; Season Wrap
-
Scranton Prep beats GAR 42-7 in District Playoffs
-
High School Football Schedule Week #11 2018
-
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #8 2018
-
High School Football Schedule for week of 9/28/2018
-
Scranton Prep Rebounds with 46-7 Win Over West Scranton