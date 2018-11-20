Montoursville football

Posted 6:58 pm, November 20, 2018

After going 2-8 last season, the Montoursville football team will play Scranton Prep in the 'AAA' Quarterfinals.   Prep may be favored, but the Warriors avenged a 52-26 loss to Danville in week seven, by dumping Danville 32-0 last week.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

