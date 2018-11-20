× Man Sentenced in Connection with Bar Blaze in Sunbury

SUNBURY, Pa. — A man has been sentenced in connection with a fire at a bar in Northumberland County.

Anthony Sanutti Jr. was sentenced Monday to two and a half to 23 months in Northumberland County Prison. He had previously entered a guilty plea to insurance fraud.

Authorities in Sunbury believe Sanutti was involved in the fire at the Brass Key Tavern on Raegan Street back in January of 2013.

Sanutti was charged in 2017.

Sanutti is the son of Anthony Rocco Franklin who was found guilty of murdering his ex-son-in-law in Columbia County.