DUNMORE, Pa. -- Local television news has lost one of its pioneers.

Jack Scannella from Dunmore died Sunday.

He was a news photographer for WGBI -TV 22, which later became WDAU, and then WYOU.

Scannella photographed plenty of history in his four decades in television news, including the Knox Mine disaster and the Agnes flood.

Scannella was Channel 22's operations manager before retiring in 1995.

Jack Scannella was 90 years old.