× Free Coats for Folks in Need in Sunbury

SUNBURY, Pa. — The children’s room at the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA in Sunbury is normally a place where kids relax and play games. But for three days each year, it turns into a store — a store that gives away free coats.

“It has been very touching, very humbling. You can’t help but be changed when you do something like this,” said Katrina Mouer, Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA.

Over the past few months, people dropped off coats and winter accessories. More than 1,000 coats were collected, including hundreds of children’s coats.

“In the years previous to this, we have either run almost completely out or out by this time. And we still have kids coats.”

Kayla Lynch of Penns Creek picked out coats for her children.

“I have a 4 year old, a 7 year old, and an 8 year old.”

Denise Phillips of Shamokin Dam picked out a coat for herself.

“Especially if they can’t afford a jacket, everybody can come here and get a free jacket. It’s awesome,” Phillips said.

This really is a community effort. All of the coats were dry-cleaned for free by Steininger’s Dry Cleaning in the Selinsgrove area.

The free coat drive wraps up at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA in Sunbury.