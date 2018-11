Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Flames forced 60 people from a personal care home in Wilkes-Barre.

Crews were called to North Penn Manor on North Sherman Street just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the fire started in a laundry room.

No one was hurt.

There is an American Red Cross facility next door that is being used as a temporary shelter for those residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.