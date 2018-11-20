× Feeding Our Friends

SCRANTON, Pa. — Some of your donations to WNEP’s Feed A Friend program were given out Tuesday, helping to provide a Thanksgiving dinner to more than 1,000 families in Lackawanna County this week.

Volunteers pulled off an amazing feat inside St. Mary’s Center in Scranton — doling out Thanksgiving meals for hundreds of families.

Pulling off a Thanksgiving has gotten tough for Jennifer Hernandez, a mom of five.

Hernandez is faced with a dilemma many moms here can identify with –choosing between a holiday meal or Christmas presents, but the United Neighborhood Centers and WNEP-TV’s Feed A Friend distribution helps a lot of moms make both happen.

“If they didn’t have it, it would make it harder around the holidays for getting gifts under the tree to food on the table for them,” Hernandez said.

Between this distribution and another held in Carbondale, about 1,200 families will be fed for Thanksgiving.

The bags are filled with some of your donations to the Feed A Friend program. Anything left over will be used at the United Neighborhood Centers food pantry to feed people throughout the year.

“Our food pantry feeds about 400 people a month, so it’s really helpful to have the community donations,” said Gus Fahey, United Neighborhood Centers.

Of all the meals UNC provides, this one may mean the most. because they’re also distributing memories.

“The whole community coming together to make sure everyone has a good Thanksgiving dinner.”

Memories are made on both sides of the table.

“You see what other people don’t have and like how blessed you are compared to some people that have to come here. It does make you reflect on your life and see how good you have it,” said Paul McCool from Old Forge.

41.408969 -75.662412