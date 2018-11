Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Gunshots sent a woman to the hospital in Wilkes-Barre.

Police say the victim was shot by a man trying to get money from her just after 1 a.m. on Monday on Coal Street.

Authorities haven't said how badly the victim is hurt.

No arrests have been made yet.

Officials haven't said what led to the shooting in Wilkes-Barre.