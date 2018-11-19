Tips for Safe Thanksgiving Travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- AAA expects more than 54 million people to be traveling this Thanksgiving holiday.

That includes the Moin family from Binghamton.

"We expect delays and a lot of heavy traffic," Bob Moin said. "So it's just a matter of getting through it."

Focus 81, a group that works to address safety and congestion issues along Interstate 81 in our area, held a meeting to kick off its "Operation Safe Holiday" campaign.

After last week's snowstorm caused major delays and shut down interstates in our area, the group wanted the public to make sure it is prepared for the holiday driving season. Their first tip: build a survival kit for your car.

"Water, any kind of a snack, granola bars," Nina Waskevich of AAA said. "You want to make sure you have a flashlight, maybe a portable shovel in case you have to shovel out your tire in case it gets stuck in the snow."

The Moins have one.

"Blankets, flashlights, matches or a lighter, cell phone battery charger, stuff like that," Bob Moin said. "In case we do get stranded."

In addition to your survival kit, state troopers said you need to make sure your tires are good to go.

"If you don't have winter tires, go get all-weather or you can get the studs in them, whichever you prefer," Trooper Deanna Piekanski said. "Make sure your tires are good for the road because you can't get traction if your tires are not good."

AAA also suggests that you allow yourself enough time to get to your destination safely.

"(My husband) insisted that we leave today instead of tomorrow," Angie Moin said. "I had to take a day off of work so that we could leave."