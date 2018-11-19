× Man Arrested After Alleged Kidnapping Attempt in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police arrested a man in Wilkes-Barre for allegedly attempting to kidnap a teenage girl in broad daylight.

The 13-year-old girl told officers she was walking along Charles Street in the city around 3:30 p.m. Monday when a man grabbed her from behind and tried to pull her away.

She was able to get away and call 911.

Officers patrolling the area later arrested Einstein Lima, 39, with addresses in Wilkes-Barre and Brooklyn, New York.

Lima is facing several charges including false imprisonment, simple assault, and harassment.