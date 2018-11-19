High Above The Pennsylvania Road

Posted 6:52 pm, November 19, 2018, by , Updated at 02:06PM, November 19, 2018

Thirty-four years ago this week, Mike Stevens took to the air to show us how Thanksgiving looked from high above. Here he is in 1984 in Skycam 16 high Above The Pennsylvania Road.

