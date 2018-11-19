Father Sentenced in Connection with Shooting Death of 4-Year-Old Son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A man was sentenced Monday in the Poconos in connection with the shooting death of his 4-year-old son.

Ryan Koch of Chestnuthill Township was charged in 2017 with involuntary manslaughter after his son got his hands on a loaded gun and shot himself.

A Monroe County judge sentenced Koch to one to two years in Monroe County prison with three years of probation.

In June of 2017, Koch's son, 4-year-old Bentley Koch, shot himself in the face at their home along Ash Lane near Brodheadsville.

Ryan Koch was charged with involuntary manslaughter in October of 2017 after he admitted he might have left a bullet in the chamber after smoking marijuana. He pleaded guilty in August.

Koch had full custody of his son at the time of his death and told his attorney, "If I didn't have a gun in that house, I would still have my son."

The boy's mother, Alexis Antonini from Mount Pocono, says this was a tragic accident.

"It was difficult to watch. He doesn't deserve to go to jail. I don't want to see him go to jail but they had to do what they had to do," Antonini said.

The judge told Koch that this was a "tragic, tragic accident but it was based on criminal negligence."