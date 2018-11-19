Father Sentenced in Connection with Shooting Death of 4-Year-Old Son

Posted 11:08 am, November 19, 2018, by , Updated at 12:45PM, November 19, 2018

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- A man was sentenced Monday in the Poconos in connection with the shooting death of his 4-year-old son.

Ryan Koch of Chestnuthill Township was charged in 2017 with involuntary manslaughter after his son got his hands on a loaded gun and shot himself.

A Monroe County judge sentenced Koch to one to two years in Monroe County prison with three years of probation.

In June of 2017, Koch's son, 4-year-old Bentley Koch, shot himself in the face at their home along Ash Lane near Brodheadsville.

Related Story
Father Charged After 4 Year Old Fatally Shoots Himself

Ryan Koch was charged with involuntary manslaughter in October of 2017 after he admitted he might have left a bullet in the chamber after smoking marijuana. He pleaded guilty in August.

Koch had full custody of his son at the time of his death and told his attorney, "If I didn't have a gun in that house, I would still have my son."

The boy's mother, Alexis Antonini from Mount Pocono, says this was a tragic accident.

"It was difficult to watch. He doesn't deserve to go to jail. I don't want to see him go to jail but they had to do what they had to do," Antonini said.

The judge told Koch that this was a "tragic, tragic accident but it was based on criminal negligence."

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments