Falcons Will Finish Out The Undefeated Season In Arizona At The El Toro Bowl

"It's nice to be indoors a good hour and a half practice let's go," said Duda.

Inside the Riverfront Sports Complex in Scranton the 6th ranked and (10-0) Lackawanna College Falcons football team goes through a few final practices before the December 1st game against Arizona Western college in the El Toro Bowl in Yuma Arizona.

"Kids play hard every single day and now we get to go out to play against a quality team out there. Whenever you go to Arizona to play Glendale and some of those other teams and now of course we are going out to play Arizona Western who was playing for a national championship the last two years so they are a quality football team as well and we are looking forward to it," said Mark Duda.

There are still a few things in play as the Falcons finish out this season, safety Jaquan Brisker could be up for JUCO defensive player of the year, and with a win over Arizona Western the Falcons could get their first 11 win season in program history.

"What it means to play this game it means the most to me the most to us actually. The beginning of the year we all called this. We said that we we're going to be undefeated and we ended up being undefeated and we made it to a bowl game so we are very excited. We can't wait," said Jaquan Brisker.

With an emphasis on better scheduling and increased competition it hasn't hurt the Falcons on field performance. The offense is averaging 40 points per game and the defense only allowing 12.

"Definitely some pretty good teams in this division, for example we played ASA College and we had a thriller up here at home against them and we had Georgia Military they we're pretty good. We had a lot of good teams that we played this season," said Savion Williams.

This is the 11th bowl trip for Coach Duda in his 25 seasons of coaching Lackawanna College. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Lackawanna County.