Easing the Pain at the Pump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It's the start of Thanksgiving week, a week that will see millions on the road.

Drivers are getting a bit of a break this year.

Gasoline prices are down as we approach a major holiday.

The average price in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area is now $2.84 a gallon.

That's down five cents in the last week alone.

We are still paying more than we did last year, and a lot more than we did two years ago.

Pennsylvania is still higher than the national average of $2.62 a gallon.

Those of us who live here in the northeast still pay more than our neighbors in the Allentown and Reading areas but less than our neighbors in New York.