Easing the Pain at the Pump

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It's the start of Thanksgiving week, a week that will see millions on the road.
Drivers are getting a bit of a break this year.
Gasoline prices are down as we approach a major holiday.
The average price in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area is now $2.84 a gallon.
That's down five cents in the last week alone.
We are still paying more than we did last year, and a lot more than we did two years ago.
Pennsylvania is still higher than the national average of $2.62 a gallon.
Those of us who live here in the northeast still pay more than our neighbors in the Allentown and Reading areas but less than our neighbors in New York.
My Left Foot
The article states that gas prices have gone up for 2 consecutive years. Where is the “easing” ?
J (@ds18301)
The “easing” is only for all the rich that no longer pay taxes under Trump/GOP. And it is going to get worse as the deficit continues to soar. Don’t forget there is only so much of this stuff in the ground — at some point we will both be fighting more wars and render our water supplies undrinkable by fracking. Meanwhile China just made enormous progress in the race for fusion reactors which will give unending clean energy. This will make them clearly the leaders of the world. We just stand by with our hands in our pants, watching and go dig more coal. Sad.